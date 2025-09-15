Next Article
Why iPhone 17 Pro doesn't support reverse wireless charging
Technology
If you were hoping to use your new iPhone 17 Pro to wirelessly charge your AirPods or a friend's phone, you're out of luck.
Despite all the hype, Apple left out reverse wireless charging this year, reportedly due to technical issues with its MagSafe magnetic system, which made it too tricky to implement, according to industry analysis.
MagSafe's precise magnetic alignment
MagSafe relies on precise magnetic alignment for smooth charging, but getting that perfect fit with other devices—like AirPods or another iPhone—isn't possible right now.
Even with a bigger battery and some design tweaks in the 17 Pro, Apple couldn't make it work.
Interestingly, Google faced similar issues with its Pixel 10 series after switching to Qi2 tech and dropped reverse charging too.