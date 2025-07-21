Next Article
'Don't use agencies as tools in political battles...': SC to ED
The Supreme Court has shut down the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife BM Parvathi and Minister Byrathi Suresh over alleged land plot irregularities.
Chief Justice BR Gavai didn't hold back, questioning why the ED was getting involved in political fights and reminding them, "Let political battles be fought before the electorate."
'Keep political battles to electorate'
This moment is a big reminder that government agencies shouldn't be used as tools in political games.
The court's strong words signal a push to keep investigations fair and focused on justice—not politics.
For anyone watching how power works in India, it's a clear call for protecting democratic processes and making sure everyone plays by the rules.