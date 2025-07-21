Next Article
Can't summon lawyers for rendering legal opinions: SC to ED
The Supreme Court has called out the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning lawyers who are simply doing their job—offering legal opinions or representing clients.
Chief Justice B R Gavai highlighted that this kind of move could mess with the independence of the legal profession and put confidential lawyer-client chats at risk.
'Lawyers can't be summoned...': Solicitor General's assurance to court
Top government lawyers promised to fix things, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta making it clear: "Lawyers cannot be summoned for rendering legal opinions."
The court now plans to set up clear rules so lawyers aren't dragged into investigations just for advising clients, helping keep their work—and your rights—protected.