Himachal brothers marry same woman, rooted in old polyandry tradition

More about the tradition

'Jodidara' helps Hatti families avoid splitting up farmland and keeps everyone under one roof.

As Kundan Singh Shastri from Kendriya Hatti Samiti puts it, "A bigger family means more security here."

Even though polyandry is rare now, it's still legally recognized in Himachal Pradesh.

The Negis's wedding is a reminder of how some traditions continue to shape rural life and identity.