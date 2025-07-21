Next Article
Himachal brothers marry same woman, rooted in old polyandry tradition
Two brothers from Shillai village, Pradeep and Kapil Negi, just married the same woman—Sunita Chauhan—in a three-day celebration rooted in the Hatti tribe's old 'Jodidara' tradition.
This form of polyandry isn't common these days, but for their community, it's a way to keep family land together and honor their heritage.
More about the tradition
'Jodidara' helps Hatti families avoid splitting up farmland and keeps everyone under one roof.
As Kundan Singh Shastri from Kendriya Hatti Samiti puts it, "A bigger family means more security here."
Even though polyandry is rare now, it's still legally recognized in Himachal Pradesh.
The Negis's wedding is a reminder of how some traditions continue to shape rural life and identity.