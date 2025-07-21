Kanwar Yatra: Meat shops in Delhi-NCR closed for Sawan
During July's Kanwar Yatra, most meat shops in Delhi-NCR shut down on their own for the Sawan month—no government order needed.
This move was all about respecting the religious vibes as thousands of devotees passed through the city from July 11 to 25, 2023.
The city's mayor encouraged voluntary closures, but legally, authorities couldn't force anyone.
Still, many shopkeepers chose to pause business out of consideration.
No official crackdown; closure was voluntary
For shop owners like Mohd Nazir and Sanu Qureshi, closing up means losing money—Sanu estimates he's down about ₹20,000 each Sawan—but they find ways to manage with side gigs or rental income.
Irshad Qureshi from the Meat Merchant Association confirmed it's all voluntary; there was no official crackdown.
A Delhi Minister pointed out that many shops along these routes aren't even licensed but said he supports this respectful gesture during a major festival.
