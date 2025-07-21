Kerala bus strike: Commuters stranded as private busses go off
Starting Tuesday, private bus operators across Kerala have launched an indefinite strike after talks with the state government fell flat.
With no agreement on renewing permits, changing student fares, or scrapping new rules for limited-stop busses, most private busses are off the roads—leaving many regular commuters stranded.
Operators want faster permit renewals and are pushing back against police clearance requirements and strict e-challan fines for their crews.
They're also frustrated about being forced to run as "ordinary" services, which affects their earnings.
While some groups may run a handful of busses, most are holding out until their demands get real attention.
The state-run KSRTC has ramped up its services in big cities to fill the gap, but lots of rural areas still have few options.
For students and workers who rely on these busses every day, it's a tough wait until there's a breakthrough.