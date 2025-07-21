Next Article
One dead, several injured as bus crashes in Karnataka
Early Monday morning near Agasur village, a private bus heading to Mangaluru crashed into a bridge and fell into a stream.
Sadly, one passenger—Vinayak Shinde from Hubballi—lost his life, while several others were hurt.
Driver lost control while trying to avoid potholes
Local residents and police jumped in quickly to help, safely evacuating everyone from the bus.
In total, 21 people were injured (most with minor wounds) and taken to the hospital.
Police think the driver lost control while trying to avoid potholes; further investigation is ongoing.