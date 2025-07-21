Next Article
Sharda University, IIT-KGP explain student suicides on campuses
The Supreme Court has asked Sharda University and IIT Kharagpur to explain recent student suicides on their campuses, raising concerns about deeper problems in the education system.
The court also warned that university officials could face legal trouble if police reports aren't filed quickly.
Details of the 2 cases
At Sharda University, dental student Jyoti Jongda died by suicide and left a note accusing faculty of harassment—her father's complaint names two teachers.
At IIT-KGP, Ritam Mondal became the fourth student to die by suicide this year.
Both universities now have to submit detailed reports by next Monday, with IIT-KGP launching a committee to investigate and promising full cooperation.