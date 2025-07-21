Sharda University, IIT-KGP explain student suicides on campuses

Details of the 2 cases

At Sharda University, dental student Jyoti Jongda died by suicide and left a note accusing faculty of harassment—her father's complaint names two teachers.

At IIT-KGP, Ritam Mondal became the fourth student to die by suicide this year.

Both universities now have to submit detailed reports by next Monday, with IIT-KGP launching a committee to investigate and promising full cooperation.