Gurugram: Wrong-way SUV crash injures 6, driver arrested
India
A wrong-way SUV crash on Gurugram's Golf Course Road injured six people on Tuesday late night.
The SUV, driven by 23-year-old MBA student Rahul, collided with a cab carrying Genpact employees near La Lagoon Society before crashing into a divider.
What happened next
The injured included five Genpact employees and their cab driver, Vinod Kumar.
After the accident, Rahul ran off with two friends but was caught by police.
He admitted to driving his father's SUV and was released on bail while the investigation continues.