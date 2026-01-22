Gurugram's air pollution hits 4-year high in January
India
Gurugram just had its worst January air quality in four years, with the average AQI hitting 318 from January 1 to 21.
Thirteen days were rated "very poor" and Gurugram's AQI stood at 358 on Jan 21 (around 4pm), per the CPCB bulletin.
Why does this matter?
This spike is a big jump from last year's average of 210, mostly due to more traffic, construction dust, and winter weather trapping pollutants near the ground.
Breathing this air for long can trigger health issues, especially for kids, seniors, and anyone with heart or lung problems.
What's next?
Gurugram has rolled out a clean air action plan aiming to cut AQI by 10% this year.
But unless weather changes bring stronger winds or rain soon, the bad air might stick around.