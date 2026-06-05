Hardeep Singh Puri launches E85 with ₹20 per liter discount
India
India's rolling out E85, a new fuel that's 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline, now available at a ₹20 a liter discount compared to the usual E20 blend.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri kicked off the launch in Delhi, highlighting how this move aims to cut carbon emissions and reduce our reliance on imported fuels.
Rollout aims 500 stations by December
E85 will show up at 500 gas stations by December this year, with plans to reach 5,000 by 2027.
Indian Oil already has hundreds of pure ethanol (E100) pumps in major states.
Plus, big names like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have started rolling out vehicles ready for this eco-friendlier blend, making the switch smoother for everyone who wants to go greener.