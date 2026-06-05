Hardeep Singh Puri launches E85 with ₹20 per liter discount

Rollout aims 500 stations by December

E85 will show up at 500 gas stations by December this year, with plans to reach 5,000 by 2027.

Indian Oil already has hundreds of pure ethanol (E100) pumps in major states.

Plus, big names like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have started rolling out vehicles ready for this eco-friendlier blend, making the switch smoother for everyone who wants to go greener.