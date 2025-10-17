Haryana cop dies by suicide, accuses IAS of corruption
Sandeep Kumar Lathar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police, died by suicide in Ladhaut village, Rohtak district, this week.
In his note and a video, he accused the late Inspector General Y Puran Kumar and his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, of corruption and unfair staff transfers based on caste.
Lathar's allegations surfaced just days after IG Puran Kumar himself died by suicide on October 7.
Lathar's wife files complaint; government offers job to widow
After Lathar's death, his wife filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR against Amneet, her brother (AAP MLA Amit Rattan), and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.
Lathar was cremated with state honors, and his seven-year-old son lit the pyre as nearly 2,000 people attended.
The government has promised a job for Lathar's widow and support for his kids.
Meanwhile, the case is under investigation, but Lathar's family and some leaders have raised concerns about transparency.