Haryana cop dies by suicide, accuses IAS of corruption

Lathar's wife files complaint; government offers job to widow

After Lathar's death, his wife filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR against Amneet, her brother (AAP MLA Amit Rattan), and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Lathar was cremated with state honors, and his seven-year-old son lit the pyre as nearly 2,000 people attended.

The government has promised a job for Lathar's widow and support for his kids.

Meanwhile, the case is under investigation, but Lathar's family and some leaders have raised concerns about transparency.