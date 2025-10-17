Pune sees spike in hand, foot, and mouth disease cases India Oct 17, 2025

Pune is seeing a noticeable jump in hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, mostly in children aged one to five, but older kids are getting it too.

The usual signs? Fever, painful mouth sores, and those uncomfortable blisters on hands, feet, and sometimes the mouth or buttocks.

Doctors say this kind of spike happens every October, and while HFMD is usually mild, it can make kids pretty miserable for a few days.