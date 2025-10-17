Delhi Zoo: Last hyena dies; post-mortem to reveal cause

Concerns about hyena's health; zoo still closed

A zoo official shared concerns, saying the hyena hadn't left her den for days before she died.

The zoo itself has been closed since August 30 due to bird flu risks—even though there haven't been new cases since September 2, they're still being extra careful and collecting samples.

The reopening is now pushed to at least October 30, marking the third bird flu closure in recent years (after 2016 and 2021).