Protests erupt in Assam over bail denial to singer's murder accused
Assam's Baksa district saw violent protests on Wednesday after five people accused in the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg were sent to judicial custody.
Protesters threw stones and set police vehicles on fire, leaving several injured.
Garg, 52, died under mysterious circumstances during a yacht trip in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
The case involves charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.
SIT handling probe; accused in judicial custody
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the probe, with five accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Paresh Baishya, and Nandeswar Bora—now in custody.
The Assam government has asked for a fast-track court and plans to appoint a special public prosecutor once the SIT files its chargesheet by early December.
Assam Police will also meet Singaporean authorities on October 21, 2025 to help move the investigation forward.