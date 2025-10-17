Protests erupt in Assam over bail denial to singer's murder accused India Oct 17, 2025

Assam's Baksa district saw violent protests on Wednesday after five people accused in the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg were sent to judicial custody.

Protesters threw stones and set police vehicles on fire, leaving several injured.

Garg, 52, died under mysterious circumstances during a yacht trip in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The case involves charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.