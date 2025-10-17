Can Delhi's new winter action plan clear the air?

The plan aims to get citizens involved

If you live in or around Delhi, you know winter air can get seriously tough to breathe.

This plan aims to break that cycle by combining tech (like dashboards and cloud seeding), stricter enforcement, and public help—yep, you can report polluters straight from the Green Delhi app.

With extra patrols to stop waste burning and even higher parking fees when pollution spikes, the city hopes these moves will actually make a difference this season—and maybe let everyone breathe a little easier.