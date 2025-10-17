Can Delhi's new winter action plan clear the air?
Delhi just rolled out a 25-point Winter Action Plan to tackle its yearly spike in air pollution from October to February.
The plan covers dust control, stricter vehicle checks, tighter industrial rules, and better waste management.
Think more street sweepers and sprinklers on the roads, real-time tracking of vehicle emissions at hundreds of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers, and a big push for cleaner fuels in factories.
The plan aims to get citizens involved
If you live in or around Delhi, you know winter air can get seriously tough to breathe.
This plan aims to break that cycle by combining tech (like dashboards and cloud seeding), stricter enforcement, and public help—yep, you can report polluters straight from the Green Delhi app.
With extra patrols to stop waste burning and even higher parking fees when pollution spikes, the city hopes these moves will actually make a difference this season—and maybe let everyone breathe a little easier.