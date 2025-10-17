Next Article
Delhi-NCR's air quality hits new low, all cities in red
Air quality across the NCR took a big hit this Thursday, with all eight of India's most polluted cities now in this region.
Ghaziabad led the pack with an AQI of 307, while Ballabhgarh and Noida weren't far behind.
Experts say road dust and car emissions are driving this spike, making it tough to breathe easy.
Things could get worse by October 20-21
Delhi just saw its worst air of the season, hitting an AQI of 245.
Calm winds and chilly nights are trapping pollution close to the ground.
And heads up—things could get even rougher by October 20-21, as stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is expected to push PM2.5 levels higher.