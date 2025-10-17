Delhi-NCR's air quality hits new low, all cities in red India Oct 17, 2025

Air quality across the NCR took a big hit this Thursday, with all eight of India's most polluted cities now in this region.

Ghaziabad led the pack with an AQI of 307, while Ballabhgarh and Noida weren't far behind.

Experts say road dust and car emissions are driving this spike, making it tough to breathe easy.