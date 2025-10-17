Ayushman Bharat: 9.2cr hospital admissions since launch

Major milestones of the program

Ayushman Bharat covers up to ₹5 lakh per family each year and now includes frontline workers and seniors above 70.

Over 404 million Ayushman cards have been issued, helping nearly 15 crore families access cashless care at more than 31,000 hospitals—with a slight majority being public hospitals.

The program mainly benefits rural families, and digital health accounts (over 76 crore so far) are making healthcare records easier to manage for everyone.