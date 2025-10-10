Haryana DGP, Rohtak SP booked over suicide of fellow officer
Chandigarh Police have filed an FIR against Haryana's DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, and others after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot at his home on October 7, 2025.
Kumar's eight-page note accused senior officers of caste-based discrimination and harassment, leading to charges of abetment to suicide and violations under the SC/ST Act.
Kumar's wife demands inclusion of all accused in FIR
Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, filed the complaint but says the FIR left out key names and weakened SC/ST Act charges.
She's pushing for all accused to be included and for a copy of Kumar's final note, which she hasn't received.
The family is refusing last rites until justice is served, while police are investigating and plan to move the body for an autopsy at PGIMER.