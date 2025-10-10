Next Article
SC rejects PIL seeking probe into deaths linked to coldRIF
India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition asking for a special judicial investigation into the deaths of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to toxic cough syrup.
The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, was turned down as the judges questioned his repeated PILs.
During the hearing, the Solicitor General expressed trust in the state governments to handle such probes.
MP police have filed charges against manufacturer
The petition also wanted a CBI investigation and a ban on Coldrif syrup.
In response, Madhya Pradesh set up its own special team to look into the case.
Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup, has been arrested and suspended.
Police have also filed charges against Sresan Pharmaceuticals—the Tamil Nadu company that made the syrup—under drug safety laws.