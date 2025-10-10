SC rejects PIL seeking probe into deaths linked to coldRIF India Oct 10, 2025

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition asking for a special judicial investigation into the deaths of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to toxic cough syrup.

The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, was turned down as the judges questioned his repeated PILs.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General expressed trust in the state governments to handle such probes.