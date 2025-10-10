Son asks father to buy luxury car, gets hit
A 28-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram is in critical condition after his father allegedly hit him with a metal rod during an argument about buying a luxury car.
The son, who had just been gifted a ₹17 lakh motorbike, reportedly demanded more, which led to a heated fight at their home near Vanchiyoor on Thursday afternoon.
Neighbors and relatives' statements
Police say the son attacked first, and the father retaliated with the metal rod. The son is now hospitalized in serious condition.
The father, charged with attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has gone missing since the incident.
According to neighbors and relatives, the unemployed son often asked for expensive things and reacted angrily when refused.
Police are investigating and searching for the father.