Haryana lets Sikh students carry kirpans, married women wear mangalsutras in exams
Haryana just made it official: Sikh students can bring their kirpans (up to 9-inch long) and married women can wear their mangalsutras in exam halls.
It's a move to respect everyone's religious and cultural traditions during tests.
Here's how it'll work
Sikh students should arrive an hour early, and married women 30 minutes ahead, so there's enough time for check-ins with their religious items—no last-minute stress.
The government has also told exam staff and security to follow these new rules, aiming for fair treatment and smooth exams for all.