Haryana municipal teams resume waste clearing after 13 demands accepted
After nearly three weeks of overflowing garbage due to a sanitation workers' strike, Haryana's municipal teams are finally back on the streets clearing waste.
The government agreed to 13 out of 14 worker demands, but one big issue, making jobs permanent, is still stuck.
Officials say they're waiting for legal advice before moving forward.
Tensions persist in Karnal, Yamunanagar
From August 19 to 23, about 700 metric tons of garbage accumulated, way more than Karnal's usual daily load.
In Yamunanagar, cleaning operations were being carried out in all 22 municipal wards in the presence of police, and authorities warned they'll take action if protests block the work.
Tensions remain high in cities like Karnal and Yamunanagar, with some protesters detained and no end to the strike in sight.