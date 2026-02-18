HC orders surprise inspections of Uttarakhand temples, ashrams amid cases
After Mahant Rohit Giri, head priest of Haridwar's Maa Chandi Devi Temple, was arrested in connection with an alleged molestation case, and sources alleged he was in a live-in relationship and undergoing divorce proceedings, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered surprise inspections of local temples and ashrams.
The move comes amid growing concerns about criminal cases linked to temple management.
Giri's wife accused him of having an affair
Giri's wife accused him of having an affair with Reena Bisht, which reportedly led to the birth of a daughter.
The complainant also found a diary in Rohit Giri's handwriting suggesting he set up a ₹5.5 lakh fixed deposit for Bisht.
In response, the court entrusted the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) with oversight of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple and warned that Giri could lose interim protection if he doesn't cooperate with investigations.