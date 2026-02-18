HC orders surprise inspections of Uttarakhand temples, ashrams amid cases

Giri's wife accused him of having an affair

Giri's wife accused him of having an affair with Reena Bisht, which reportedly led to the birth of a daughter.

The complainant also found a diary in Rohit Giri's handwriting suggesting he set up a ₹5.5 lakh fixed deposit for Bisht.

In response, the court entrusted the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) with oversight of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple and warned that Giri could lose interim protection if he doesn't cooperate with investigations.