Next Article
Heatwaves cost India $194 billion in 2024: Lancet report
India
India saw almost 20 heatwave days per person in 2024, with climate change behind about a third of them, says The Lancet.
These extreme temperatures led to a massive loss of 247 billion labor hours—most of it in farming and construction—and could mean $194 billion in lost income for the country.
Climate change worsening health issues
The report also warns that climate change is fueling more health problems.
Globally, heat-related deaths have jumped by 23% since the '90s.
In India, pollution from forest fires now causes over 10,000 deaths each year—a sharp rise compared to earlier years.
Plus, diseases like dengue are spreading faster worldwide as temperatures climb.