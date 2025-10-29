Heatwaves cost India $194 billion in 2024: Lancet report India Oct 29, 2025

India saw almost 20 heatwave days per person in 2024, with climate change behind about a third of them, says The Lancet.

These extreme temperatures led to a massive loss of 247 billion labor hours—most of it in farming and construction—and could mean $194 billion in lost income for the country.