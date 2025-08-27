Heavy rain in Karnataka; orange alert issued for several districts

Rainfall, temperature in Bengaluru today

The orange alert means daily rainfall between 115.6mm and 204.4mm, with wind speeds of 30-40km/h also forecasted in some regions—enough to affect commutes or weekend plans.

Bengaluru got 4.3mm of rain on Wednesday and can expect more light to moderate showers over the next 12 hours, with temperatures between 20°C and 28°C.