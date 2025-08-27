Heavy rain in Karnataka; orange alert issued for several districts
Karnataka is seeing heavy rain across key regions like Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put an orange alert in place for coastal, Malnad, and interior districts until August 29.
Even cities like Belagavi, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Tumakuru have reported rainfall.
Rainfall, temperature in Bengaluru today
The orange alert means daily rainfall between 115.6mm and 204.4mm, with wind speeds of 30-40km/h also forecasted in some regions—enough to affect commutes or weekend plans.
Bengaluru got 4.3mm of rain on Wednesday and can expect more light to moderate showers over the next 12 hours, with temperatures between 20°C and 28°C.
IMD warns of possible flooding, traffic issues
IMD says the downpour will likely last till August 30, especially along the coast and in Malnad.
Locals are being advised to stay cautious about possible flooding or traffic issues as the wet spell continues through the end of August.