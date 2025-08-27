Next Article
Maharashtra: 4 suspected Maoists killed in Gadchiroli encounter
On Wednesday, four suspected Maoists were killed after an intense eight-hour gunfight with security forces in the Koparshi forest of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
The clash broke out when Maoist groups opened fire on police search teams near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
Acting on solid intelligence, 19 C-60 commando units and two CRPF teams launched a search, exchanging fire for hours.
After the encounter, police recovered all four bodies along with four rifles from the site.
Authorities say this is part of ongoing efforts to clear remaining insurgents from the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, with search operations still underway.