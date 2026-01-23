Heavy rain throws Chandigarh off balance: flooding, roof collapses, traffic chaos
India
Chandigarh woke up to heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, leading to flooded roads in several sectors and traffic lights going out.
Major roundabouts and underpasses were waterlogged, with vehicles stalled at the Sector 34 roundabout and an advocate saying his trip to Mohali took about an hour due to heavy traffic.
Why does this matter?
The downpour wasn't just an inconvenience—three kids got hurt when a house roof collapsed in Govindpura, and a visitor was injured after the ceiling fell at GMCH Sector 32's Trauma Centre.
Uprooted trees also damaged cars and power lines, while residents called out city officials for not clearing storm debris that made flooding worse.