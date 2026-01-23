Heavy rain throws Chandigarh off balance: flooding, roof collapses, traffic chaos India Jan 23, 2026

Chandigarh woke up to heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, leading to flooded roads in several sectors and traffic lights going out.

Major roundabouts and underpasses were waterlogged, with vehicles stalled at the Sector 34 roundabout and an advocate saying his trip to Mohali took about an hour due to heavy traffic.