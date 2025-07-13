Next Article
Heavy rainfall disrupts Delhi, induces flight advisory
Delhi got drenched on Saturday, leading to flooded streets and major traffic jams—especially around South Delhi, where a red alert was issued.
Some folks were stuck in traffic for hours, and big routes like the Haridwar-Delhi Highway and Connaught Place were hit hard.
With all this chaos, IndiGo put out a travel advisory asking passengers to leave early and expect possible delays.
Airline on how to check flight status
IndiGo suggests keeping an eye on traffic updates and checking your flight status through their app or website before heading out.
The airline says their airport teams are on standby to help if needed.
Meanwhile, heavy rain mixed with sewage made some areas tough (and pretty unpleasant) to get through, so commuters are being told to plan ahead and stay safe.