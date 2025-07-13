Next Article
Man abuses woman, forces Islam conversion
A man in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh—identified as Mohammad Naveed, also known as Qasim Pathan—was arrested after a woman accused him of pretending to be Hindu on Instagram to start a relationship with her.
She says he promised marriage, but instead exploited her and pressured her to convert to Islam over two years.
Woman's allegations against Naveed
According to the woman, Naveed secretly filmed videos to blackmail her and had similar recordings with other women.
She also alleges his family pressured her to convert and that an assault caused her miscarriage.
Police have charged Naveed, his brother, and four others with rape, forced abortion, and unlawful religious conversion.
The case has sparked outrage locally while police continue their investigation.