Rajasthan influencer arrested with narcotics

Is she part of a larger network?

Police are now looking into whether Bhavari is connected to a larger drug trafficking ring.

Superintendent Gyanchandra Yadav shared that they're questioning her about the scale of the operation, and the seized drugs are being sent for forensic tests.

Deputy SP Kamble Sharan Gopinath said this is part of a wider crackdown on narcotics and promised even stricter action against trafficking networks ahead.