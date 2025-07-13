Next Article
Rajasthan influencer arrested with narcotics
Bhavari, an Instagram influencer with 83k+ followers, was arrested in Rajasthan's Jalore district after police found her carrying over 150gm of mephedrone—a synthetic drug that's illegal in India.
She was caught during a bus trip from Barmer to Gujarat after a tip-off led police to the Siwada outpost.
Is she part of a larger network?
Police are now looking into whether Bhavari is connected to a larger drug trafficking ring.
Superintendent Gyanchandra Yadav shared that they're questioning her about the scale of the operation, and the seized drugs are being sent for forensic tests.
Deputy SP Kamble Sharan Gopinath said this is part of a wider crackdown on narcotics and promised even stricter action against trafficking networks ahead.