Next Article
Government doctors criticize attendance directive
Tamil Nadu's government medical colleges now require faculty to log both entry and exit using Aadhaar-based biometrics, after a warning from the National Medical Commission about poor attendance.
Deans have been told to enforce this and report back.
Doctors say they feel stressed and overworked
Doctors say marking attendance twice daily is unnecessary—NMC only asks for once.
They feel the rule ignores bigger problems like staff shortages, unpaid overtime, and pay gaps with private colleges.
Many want better pay, a 5-day work week for residents, and more focus on hiring before strict rules are enforced.
Without real fixes, they worry these mandates will just add stress and hurt patient care.