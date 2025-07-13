Government doctors criticize attendance directive

Doctors say they feel stressed and overworked

Doctors say marking attendance twice daily is unnecessary—NMC only asks for once.

They feel the rule ignores bigger problems like staff shortages, unpaid overtime, and pay gaps with private colleges.

Many want better pay, a 5-day work week for residents, and more focus on hiring before strict rules are enforced.

Without real fixes, they worry these mandates will just add stress and hurt patient care.