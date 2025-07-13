Two arrested for contaminating juice served to Kanwariyas
Two juice vendors in Ghaziabad's Nandgram area were arrested after being accused of mixing urine into juice served to Kanwar Yatra devotees.
Zeeshan and Mahtab, who ran a stall on the busy Delhi-Meerut Highway, reportedly targeted pilgrims during this major annual event.
The complaint came from Bajrang Dal member Shekhar Sharma, who alleged deliberate food adulteration.
Police sealed stall and arrested the duo
Police acted quickly—arresting the duo and sealing their stall after finding unsanitary conditions.
The Food Safety Department collected samples for lab testing, with results expected in about two weeks.
Additional Commissioner of Police Poonam Mishra said a full investigation is underway to check for more violations and make sure public health isn't put at risk during such large gatherings.