Schools shut across various Indian districts on Monday
Heads up: Schools across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana will be closed this Monday, July 14, 2025, because of the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan festivities.
The annual pilgrimage brings huge crowds and busy roads as devotees carry holy water to Shiva temples.
Schools in these areas are observing holiday
If you're a student or parent in these areas, expect a day off—mainly for safety and to avoid travel hassles.
In Varanasi and Budaun (UP), schools are shut every Monday during Sawan; Bareilly and Ujjain are also syncing holidays with temple events.
Haridwar (Uttarakhand) is closing all schools, colleges, and Anganwadis from July 14-23 due to big crowds.
Nuh district in Haryana declared a holiday on July 14 and even paused internet services to keep things calm during the pilgrimage rush.