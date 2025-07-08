Next Article
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Kolkata
Kolkata just got drenched—heavy rain has left much of the city waterlogged, making it tough for people to get around.
Areas like Shyambazar, Ultadanga, Dhakuria, Ballygunge, and EM Bypass are especially flooded.
The weather department says more showers are on the way, so things might stay messy for a bit.
IMD's warning for south Bengal districts
It's not just Kolkata—places like Purulia and Jhargram are also bracing for heavy rain.
The IMD has warned about a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that could bring strong winds (up to 55km/h) and rough sea conditions from July 7-8.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the water until things calm down.