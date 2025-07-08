Next Article
Bharat Bandh: Nationwide strike to disrupt key services
India is gearing up for a massive nationwide strike, or "Bharat Bandh," on July 9.
Ten major trade unions—including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, and HMS—are leading the protest.
Around 25 crore workers across banking, insurance, transport, construction, and more are expected to join in.
Major unions oppose government policies favoring big companies
This bandh could seriously disrupt everyday services—think banks closed, public transport affected, and delays in postal work.
The unions say they're standing up against government policies that make jobs less secure and favor big companies over workers' rights.
With farmers and rural workers also backing the strike, it's a big moment highlighting concerns about job security, rising unemployment, and cuts to essential services like health and education.