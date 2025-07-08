Next Article
Liquor shops along Kanwar Yatra route to be veiled
Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, Haridwar's administration will cover 28 liquor shops along the pilgrimage route with curtains so devotees don't have to see them on their journey.
The shops will still be open, but officials say this is all about respecting pilgrims' feelings.
What else is being done for devotees?
To make things smoother and safer, dhabas and hotels must now display food licenses, menus, and prices clearly.
There'll also be mobile toilets, water points every couple of kilometers, ambulances on standby, and even drones monitoring traffic.
All these steps are meant to help keep the Yatra safe and comfortable for everyone.