Next Article
PM Modi announces 'Humanity First' approach for BRICS presidency
India is set to head BRICS next year, and PM Modi says the focus will be on a "Humanity First" approach.
The main goal? Building resilience and innovation for sustainable growth, especially for countries in the Global South—continuing India's people-first vibe from its G20 leadership.
BRICS under India to push for fairer tech access
Modi is pushing for fairer tech access and affordable funding so developing nations can actually fight climate change—not just talk about it.
He called climate justice a "moral duty," highlighting India's progress on clean energy and urging richer countries to step up their promises.
Under India's lead, BRICS aims to become a stronger platform for real solutions that help everyone move forward sustainably.