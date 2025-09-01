Heavy rains, thunderstorms to lash Andhra Pradesh from today: IMD
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of the state from September 1 to 5, thanks to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation.
North Coastal AP (NCAP) and Yanam are in for especially intense rainfall, while South Coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema should watch out for storms too.
'Red' alert for extreme rainfall on September 2
A 'red' alert is out for parts of NCAP and Yanam on September 2 due to possible extreme rainfall (over 20cm in just one day).
Winds could reach up to 50km/h in some areas between September 1-3.
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to continue through September 4-5, so IMD is urging everyone to stay alert and take precautions against possible disruptions.