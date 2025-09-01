Heavy rains, thunderstorms to lash Andhra Pradesh from today: IMD India Sep 01, 2025

Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of the state from September 1 to 5, thanks to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation.

North Coastal AP (NCAP) and Yanam are in for especially intense rainfall, while South Coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema should watch out for storms too.