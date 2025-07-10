Next Article
Heavy rains trigger yellow alert, flash floods in Himachal
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—IMD has put out a yellow alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected, with the heaviest downpours likely between noon on July 6 and noon on July 7.
Travel advisory
Flash flood warnings are also out for several districts as the monsoon picks up pace.
This means higher chances of sudden floods and landslides that could block roads or disrupt daily life.
In Uttarakhand too, heavy rains triggered a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath highway, leaving travelers stuck for hours—so it's smart to stay updated if you're heading anywhere in these regions.