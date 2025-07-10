Next Article
India and Brazil ink counter-terror pact
On his recent trip to Brazil, PM Modi signed six new agreements with Brazilian leaders—top of the list: a pact to tackle global terrorism and organized crime together.
Both countries agreed on sharing real-time intel and working through international channels like the UN to cut off terror funding.
More on the story
This partnership isn't just about security—it's also about building trust and growing opportunities.
Alongside fighting crime, India and Brazil are teaming up on renewable energy, digital tech, farming research, and protecting shared info.
With a goal of hitting $20 billion in trade, these moves put both countries in a stronger spot as leading voices for the Global South.