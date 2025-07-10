Outrage over non-consensual Instagram videos of Bengaluru women India Jul 10, 2025

A woman in Bengaluru has called attention to an Instagram account that's been posting videos of women walking on Church Street and other spots—without their permission.

Even after reporting it, the account is still up, and she's now getting vulgar messages from strangers.

She described the videos as "deceptive," saying they pretend to show public chaos but actually focus on women.