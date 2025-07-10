Next Article
Outrage over non-consensual Instagram videos of Bengaluru women
A woman in Bengaluru has called attention to an Instagram account that's been posting videos of women walking on Church Street and other spots—without their permission.
Even after reporting it, the account is still up, and she's now getting vulgar messages from strangers.
She described the videos as "deceptive," saying they pretend to show public chaos but actually focus on women.
Woman wants authorities to take action
She's urging police and cybercrime officials to step in, calling it a serious invasion of privacy—not just for her, but for any woman filmed like this.
The incident is sparking conversations about online safety and consent, with many waiting to see how authorities respond.