HBO Max cancels JJ Abrams's 'Duster' after one season

HBO Max has decided not to renew its 1970s crime drama Duster for a second season, reported Deadline. The announcement comes just days after the first season's finale aired on the platform. Despite positive reviews from viewers and critics alike, the show failed to generate significant buzz or viewer interest. In India, it is streaming on JioHotstar .

Viewership details Show was averaging 92% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes The series, which features Lost star Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson, has been averaging 92% among critics and 83% among general viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it failed to make a mark on the Nielsen Top 10 for streaming originals and only just made it onto Luminate's list of Top 50 streaming originals in its fourth week at the last spot (#50), reported Deadline.

Statement 'While HBO Max will not be...': Streaming platform's statement In a statement to Deadline, HBO Max said, "While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan." The streaming platform also thanked Holloway and Hilson, along with the cast and crew, for their "incredible collaboration and partnership."