Julia Roberts's rise: From rom-com queen to Oscar-winning legend

Julia Roberts has ruled US cinema for decades, wooing fans with her work. From her first roles to becoming a household name, her career is a tale of versatility and talent. Here are some of the key phases of her career, looking at the films and moments that made her an actor of her caliber.

Breakthrough Breakthrough with 'Pretty Woman' If anyone has the best career trajectory, it is Roberts's. The actor gained wide recognition with the 1990 film Pretty Woman. Her role as Vivian Ward showed how charming and deep she could be and won her a Golden Globe Award. The movie made her an overnight star, and the rest, as they say, is history. It shaped the trajectory of her career.

Diversification Diversifying roles in the 1990s Throughout the 1990s, Roberts broadened her range by accepting varied roles. Movies such as The Pelican Brief, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Notting Hill showcased her versatility as an actor. She effortlessly slipped between genres, from legal thrillers to rom-coms, establishing herself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Acclaim Acclaimed performance in 'Erin Brockovich' In 2000, Roberts wowed everyone with her performance in Erin Brockovich. The actor's portrayal of the titular character received critical acclaim and several accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. Not only did this movie showcase her talent, but it also marked a major milestone in terms of the industry's critical appreciation.