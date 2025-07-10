Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' might land on OTT on this date
What's the story
Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film, Kannappa, released theatrically on June 27, might premiere on OTT on September 5, reported OTTPlay. The film has largely received mixed reviews from critics and will likely be available for streaming after a 10-week theatrical run. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has been praised for its performances and production quality, but criticized for its pacing.
Cast highlights
Kannappa boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal in cameo roles. Kajal Aggarwal plays a pivotal role as Shiva's wife. The film's high production value is evident in its ensemble cast and elaborate sets. Manchu's performance, particularly in scenes where he worships Lord Shiva, has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The movie's OTT partner hasn't been revealed yet.
Financial success
'Kannappa' has earned over ₹30cr so far
The film's OTT deal has reportedly already helped recover a significant portion of its production cost. Kannappa's box office earnings have exceeded ₹30 crore to date, per Sacnilk. Interestingly, Manchu recently revealed that the movie might spawn a prequel in the future. The film is backed by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.