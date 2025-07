'Kannappa' was released theatrically in June

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' might land on OTT on this date

By Isha Sharma 08:54 am Jul 10, 2025

What's the story

Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film, Kannappa, released theatrically on June 27, might premiere on OTT on September 5, reported OTTPlay. The film has largely received mixed reviews from critics and will likely be available for streaming after a 10-week theatrical run. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has been praised for its performances and production quality, but criticized for its pacing.