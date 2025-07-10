'Kannappa' was released theatrically in June

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' might land on OTT on this date

By Isha Sharma 08:54 am Jul 10, 202508:54 am

What's the story

Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film, Kannappa, released theatrically on June 27, might premiere on OTT on September 5, reported OTTPlay.﻿ The film has largely received mixed reviews from critics and will likely be available for streaming after a 10-week theatrical run. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has been praised for its performances and production quality, but criticized for its pacing.