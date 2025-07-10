SpiceJet flight to Delhi cancelled over technical issues
A SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi was called off just before takeoff on Wednesday night because of a technical snag.
The sudden cancelation left many travelers—including a group of Amarnath pilgrims—stuck at the airport, and things got tense after an argument over excess baggage.
Some passengers felt the airline handled it poorly and filed complaints with airport authorities.
Airline arranged hotel stays for non-local passengers
To make up for the chaos, SpiceJet arranged hotel stays and snacks for non-local passengers, including the pilgrims.
The airline also rescheduled the flight for Thursday at 11:30pm trying to get everyone to their destination as soon as possible.
Airline has put out travel advisories
With recent security concerns in Srinagar, SpiceJet has put out travel advisories and is letting people reschedule or cancel flights without extra charges.
It's their way of keeping things flexible and safe while situations are unpredictable.