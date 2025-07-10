SpiceJet flight to Delhi cancelled over technical issues India Jul 10, 2025

A SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi was called off just before takeoff on Wednesday night because of a technical snag.

The sudden cancelation left many travelers—including a group of Amarnath pilgrims—stuck at the airport, and things got tense after an argument over excess baggage.

Some passengers felt the airline handled it poorly and filed complaints with airport authorities.