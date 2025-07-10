Daniel Craig's 'Wake Up Dead...' to open London Film Festival
What's the story
Hollywood actor Daniel Craig will attend the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in October. He will be joined by Rian Johnson, the director of his upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie is the third installment in the Benoit Blanc detective series and will open this prestigious festival, reported Variety. The event will run from October 8 to October 19.
Screening details
'Wake Up Dead Man' to screen at Southbank Centre
The screening of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. The event will also be previewed at locations across the UK. Craig reprises his role as the iconic private detective for what is being described as his most perilous case yet, solving a new murder mystery in an undisclosed location.
Cast highlights
The film also stars these actors
The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Johnson expressed his excitement about opening the BFI London Film Festival with Wake Up Dead Man. He said, "London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction, and it's a thrill to be back." The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 12.
Festival remarks
'Get your spyglass at the ready': Festival director
Kristy Matheson, the London Film Festival director, spoke highly of Wake Up Dead Man. "At this 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival, we are inviting audiences to get their spyglass at the ready as we get back on the case with another deliciously fun mystery from Rian Johnson," she said. The film is likely to have its world premiere in North America at the Toronto Film Festival in September.