Daniel Craig's 'Wake Up Dead...' to open London Film Festival

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig will attend the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in October. He will be joined by Rian Johnson, the director of his upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery . The movie is the third installment in the Benoit Blanc detective series and will open this prestigious festival, reported Variety. The event will run from October 8 to October 19.

Screening details 'Wake Up Dead Man' to screen at Southbank Centre The screening of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. The event will also be previewed at locations across the UK. Craig reprises his role as the iconic private detective for what is being described as his most perilous case yet, solving a new murder mystery in an undisclosed location.

Cast highlights The film also stars these actors The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Johnson expressed his excitement about opening the BFI London Film Festival with Wake Up Dead Man. He said, "London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction, and it's a thrill to be back." The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 12.