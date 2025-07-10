India calls for IMO investigation into maritime incidents
India is asking the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to dig into some recent shipping mishaps in its waters.
The big worry? Some container ships carried dangerous cargo—like lithium-ion batteries—without proper disclosure and had safety issues that could put people and the environment at risk.
At a key IMO meeting, India's ports secretary T K Ramachandran called for tougher international rules to keep things safer at sea.
India pushes for better global safety standards
Recent accidents, like the MSC ELSA 3 sinking in May 2025 and a fire on WAN HAI 503 in June 2025, showed that emergency responses aren't always up to speed.
India's Ministry of Ports and Shipping says these gaps led to lost containers and environmental dangers.
By pushing for IMO-led investigations, India hopes to set better global safety standards so these kinds of incidents don't happen again.