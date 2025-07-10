India calls for IMO investigation into maritime incidents

India pushes for better global safety standards

Recent accidents, like the MSC ELSA 3 sinking in May 2025 and a fire on WAN HAI 503 in June 2025, showed that emergency responses aren't always up to speed.

India's Ministry of Ports and Shipping says these gaps led to lost containers and environmental dangers.

By pushing for IMO-led investigations, India hopes to set better global safety standards so these kinds of incidents don't happen again.