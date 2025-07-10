MBVV Police Commissioner transferred amid rally controversy
After a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) rally went ahead without official permission, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner, Madhukar Pandey, was transferred to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The event stirred up an ongoing language dispute and drew criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over how local police handled things.
Protest followed tensions between MNS, non-Marathi traders
Pandey was replaced by Niket Kaushik after officials said he didn't consult seniors before denying permission for the rally.
The protest itself followed tensions between MNS and non-Marathi traders.
While the home department called Pandey's transfer routine, some officers with expired terms still remain in their posts—highlighting just how tricky these regional language issues can get.
Neither Pandey nor Kaushik has commented yet.