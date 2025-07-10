Next Article
Kolkata weather alert: Persistent low-pressure triggers rainfall and thunderstorms
Heads up, Kolkata! The city is in for steady rain and thunderstorms until July 16, all due to a stubborn low-pressure system hanging over the region.
Expect cloudy skies and cooler temps between 26°C and 30°C.
This wet spell fits into India's trend of heavier-than-usual monsoon showers this July.
Waterlogged roads, traffic jams
All this rain has made daily life trickier—think waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and extra-humid days.
Major spots like Airport Road, VIP Road, Chinar Park, and Amherst Street are already flooded.
It's advisable to keep an eye on weather updates so you can plan your day (and your commute) better.